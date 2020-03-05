AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley says he is encouraged by his meeting with state highway officials.
Ley met recently with the Indiana Department of Transportation to discuss beautifying Auburn’s busiest traffic routes, he told the Auburn Common Council Tuesday night.
The mayor proposed landscaping of the Interstate 69 interchange with S.R. 8 at the west end of Auburn, he said.
Ley also suggested planting trees along East 7th Street, where many trees were removed during a highway and sewer project several years ago.
“I’m hopeful and really confident that we’re going to have a good relationship with them,” he said about INDOT.
As for beautifying the Interstate 69 interchange, “They’re OK with that. That’s allowable,” Ley said. “We’ll be working toward that.”
Ley wants to “highly landscape” the interchange with plantings that do not need much maintenance. He suggesting finding community organizations to sponsor the four ramps and take charge of their upkeep.
In response to his suggestion for planting trees along East 7th Street, highway officials responded, “OK, if that’s what you want to do, that can be acceptable,” Ley reported. He said INDOT would have final say on the types of trees planted and their spacing.
“That’s the first item the new Tree Commission can get involved in. Let’s get on it and populate that street,” Ley said. The Common Council recently passed an ordinance expanding the city’s Tree Commission from five to seven members. Ley intends to reactivate the now-dormant commission.
Ley cautioned that in working with a state agency, it may take more than one year to accomplish his goals.
Council President Jim Finchum said the council’s Ordinance and Resolution Committee will meet March 17 at 5 p.m. City Hall to discuss the future of the Auburn Housing Authority and the city’s IT Technology Technical Committee. Councilman Kevin Webb recently proposed dissolving them because they are inactive.
Ley cautioned against repealing the Housing Authority without investigating its potential.
“We need all types of housing,” Ley said. “If there’s mechanisms available that could help along the lines of bringing in housing development, let’s definitely not discount that and throw it away.”
The Housing Authority was formed some 40 years ago to enable the building of Wesley Park Apartments on the city’s east side.
Councilman Mike Walter gave members copies of 2019 Indiana law regarding rate increases for small public utilities.
The law says a utility with fewer than 8,000 customers can have a rate increase approved without a formal public hearing by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
Councilman Webb recently proposed withdrawing Auburn’s water utility from state regulation because of the cost and time involved in obtaining approval for rate increases. Walter opposes the idea.
The council passed two ordinances on first reading.
One ordinance vacates an unused right-of-way for McNair Lane, running east from Virginia Lane in the Pheasant Run subdivision on the city’s northeast side.
The other ordinance amends the annexation of the new Sunrise Apartments on East 7th Street. It corrects an error in the original 2019 annexation ordinance by clarifying that the apartments lie in Council District 5 instead of District 3.
