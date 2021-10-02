GARRETT — Nearly 600 parents and teachers met last week for conferences at J.E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett, according to Principal Kristi Surfus.
That equates to 85% of the students, she reported at Monday’s meeting of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board.
“We appreciate all the hard work that went into that day and the families,” said Surfus.
Garrett Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden said parents of students who were struggling were invited to teacher conferences. He reported a pretty good attendance of walk-ins, about 50 in grades 6-8. Several families had people in quarantine and could not attend, he noted. “I took it as a success.”
He reported things seem to be getting back to normal.
High School Principal Matt Smith told board members parent/teacher conferences focused on those students with a grade of D or F by midterm. Smith also challenged teachers to contact three or more families of students who are doing well.
Smith praised the Railroader Regiment’s recent win over Norwell, noting the band’s last performance was 22 months ago.
He also expressed excitement over the recent homecoming week of events and activities including a wiffle ball game, amazing race, Mr. Railroader contest, parade and dance.
Career Development director Chad Sutton shared several updates.
His updates included framing of the second building trades project home in Brennan Estates and donations to the welding and horizontal trades programs. The welding class is fabricating custom fire pits and selling them for $235.
MacAllister Cat will bring heavy equipment, a skid loader and mini-excavator to the school for eight days for a level one caterpillar certification for the students that they can take right to the industry, Sutton said.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver said because of a food supply chain issues lunch menus are having to be adjusted.
Negotiations are underway with the G-K-B Teachers Association to provide a quality contract with a goal to having it done by the October board meeting, she added.
Weaver has been working with department heads to discuss how to relate to the district’s core beliefs. She also reported a COVID vaccine clinic at the school last week drew a turnout of some 35 people including students, staff and community members.
She also praised students involved in the fair for their time and commitment spent “honing their craft.”
Also Monday, the school board conducted in public hearings for the 2022 school budget, 2022 capital projects plan and 2022 bus replacement plan.
Under the proposed budget, taxpayers in the district will see a 4.31% increase in the property tax levy to raise $5 million, up from the current $4.9 million levy. The 2022 budget will be adopted at the board’s Oct. 25 session.
Proposed capital project plans in year 2022 include a roofing project at $130,000; phase 1 of middle school boilers at $200,000; and parking lot repair at $20,000, for a total of $350,000.
The 2023 capital plans include a roofing project for $180,000, a chiller in the middle school for $100,000 and phase two of the middle school boilers at $20,000, totaling $380,000.
In year 2024, capital project plans include $215,000 for a roofing project; $20,000 for parking lot repair; $75,000 for air conditioning in the high school locker room and $100,000 for paving the bus lot, for a total of $410,000.
Proposed capital expenditures for the next three years include:
• 2022 — $30,000 for a cargo van, $8,000 for a mower, $12,000 for a trailer and $30,000 for projectors, totaling $80,000.
• 2023 — $35,000 for athletic scoreboards, $30,000 for projectors and $20,000 for a computer server, for a total of $85,000; and
• 2024 — $35,000 for a maintenance van, $35,000 for a maintenance truck, $10,000 for a mower and $10,000 for a computer server, totaling $90,000.
The bus replacement program provides for the purchase of two buses each year from 2022 to 2026 at a cost of $285,000 per year.
The board also approved several items including:
• A memorandum of understanding between G-K-B the Northeastern Center to provide a full-time social health counselor on site;
• Permission for an instructor to attend Collaboration in Charleston, Illinois on Oct. 12; and
• Permission to attend the FFA annual convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 26-28.
The board accepted donations and grants amounting to $52,845, including $45,000 from the James Foundation for Collaborative Preschool; $3,000 from E&B Paving for the Career Development Program; $3,000 from Linda Madden for elementary student books and $1,500 from the DeKalb Community Foundation for the high school trip to Arizona.
Another $2,529 in donations was accepted for extra-curricular activities.
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignations of cafeteria employees Mataya Isham and Susan Grimm; the hiring of Dora Miller as elementary instructional assistant and Luke Ice as assistant middle school football coach.
