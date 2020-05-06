GARRETT — Routine lab services have resumed at St. Martin's Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., has announced that the clinic.
St. Martin's asks that all patients call the clinic upon arrival in the parking lot. While on the phone, patients will be asked three COVID-19-related questions.
If successful, the patient's temperature will be taken by a staff member. Patients will be required to wear masks and wash their hands before admittance. A staff member will escort patients through the lab process.
Patients will not wait in the lobby, but are welcome to wait for results in their vehicles. The staff will deliver medications to patients in their vehicles.
For more information, call St. Martin's at 357-0077, send email at info@smhcin.org or visit its website, smhcin.org.
