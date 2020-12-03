Friday
5-8 p.m. — Auburn Main Street December First Friday, featuring downtown holiday celebrations. The public is encouraged to shop, explore, and taste what Auburn has while maintaining social distance. Participants are invited to take “selfies” at any of the downtown Auburn Main Street murals as well as visiting the Frosty lighted holiday decoration. The Fourth Annual Artisan Market will take place at the Atrium and there will be Christmas caroling by Excelsior Arts Academy.
6-8 p.m. — Santa on the Go, a drive-through lights event with Santa and Mrs. Claus, at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; free admission.
Saturday
5:30 p.m. — Tree lighting ceremony in Francis Thomson Memorial Park, West Van Vleek Street, Waterloo; visits with Santa Claus, cookies, hot chocolate and caroling.
6-8 p.m. — Santa on the Go, a drive-through lights event with Santa and Mrs. Claus, at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; free admission.
Sunday
6-8 p.m. — Santa on the Go, a drive-through lights event with Santa and Mrs. Claus, at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; free admission.
Friday, Dec. 11
6-8 p.m. — Santa on the Go, a drive-through lights event with Santa and Mrs. Claus, at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; free admission.
Saturday, Dec. 12
10 a.m. to noon — Donuts With Santa, Westedge Mall, Auburn. The first 300 children will receive a doughnut, beverage and a craft. The event is free. Masks will be required.
6-8 p.m. — Santa on the Go, a drive-through lights event with Santa and Mrs. Claus, at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; free admission.
Sunday, Dec. 13
6-8 p.m. — Santa on the Go, a drive-through lights event with Santa and Mrs. Claus, at Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn; free admission.
