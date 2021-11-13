AUBURN — With one sanitary sewer project approved and set to begin, the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety heard an update on a water project that is wrapping up during Thursday’s meeting.
Work on extending the sanitary sewer line from Kruse Plaza to the new DeKalb Humane Society at the corner of C.R. 56 and C.R. 11-A is set to begin this year or just after the first of the year.
The city received four formal bids for the half-mile project ranging from $699,955 to $1.299 million. Thursday morning, the board accepted the low bid of $699,955 from API Construction of LaOtto.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell said bids for the project came in higher than what was originally expected at $592,000, but he said he feels fortunate that the city’s estimate was that close to the low bid with the current construction climate.
“Everything is currently elevated in today’s bidding climate,” McConnell said.
The project will run a sanitary sewer to the new humane society which is set to open next spring. Sewer lines will also be run under C.R. 11-A for future development in the area.
McConnell explained that the project is a little more costly because a lift station has to be installed to pump the waste to the main gravity-fed system because of the elevation in the area.
City water service was run to the area in 2012.
The project is set to be completed next spring depending on product availability.
“We have worked with (API) in the past and are excited to work with them on this project,” McConnell said.
With that project starting, Auburn Water Department Superintendent Randy Harvey updated the board on the status of the southwest water main project. The project, which is nearing its completion, replaced water lines from Rieke Corporation to the 15th Street water tower, tying in Fulton and Union streets.
The project was part of the city’s water infrastructure upgrades which began in 2018 with the securing of revenue bonds to pay for the upgrades which were done in three phases.
The total cost of the project was $1,296,013.50, which came in under budget despite having some areas in which the city incurred higher costs. The board approved a change order to Crosby Excavating for $41,442.10 on Thursday morning.
The board also pushed the completion date of the project back from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1 as Crosby has run into issues procuring the needed materials to finish the job. All that remains is replacing seven fire hydrant tops.
Harvey said there have been timing issues along the way with the project, but other than that, it has been a smooth process.
“It took Auburn’s full team to help pull it off,” he said. “We had a few minor complaints along the way.”
With approximately $170,000 left in the city’s bond money, Harvey asked the board for permission to accept bids for rehab work that is needed on the city’s north water tower. Those bid specs were presented and approved and bids will be accepted at a future meeting.
In other business:
• The board approved the replacement of 86 notebook computers for city employees. The low bid was from Mid-City Office Systems.
• The parks and recreation department will purchase two 2022 Ferris mowers to replace outdated equipment along with the purchase of a utility trailer.
• The police department was given the approval to purchase two Dodge Durango SUVs from Thomas Dodge to replace older patrol vehicles.
• A $24,000 grant from IPEP was approved for the purchase of body armor for the police department. A $5,000 grant was also accepted from Drug Free DeKalb County.
• The city’s Building, Planning & Development office contributed $5,000 to the city’s facade grant program.
The board of works’ next meeting will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 because of Thanksgiving.
