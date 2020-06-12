BUTLER — A Butler massage therapist was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for raping a client while he was giving her a massage.
James “Jim” Whitman, 57, of the 300 block of North Park Lane, pleaded guilty to “rape when the victim is unaware of the defendant’s actions,” a Level 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced Whitman to nine years in prison, with six years to serve and three years suspended. Whitman was placed on probation for three years. The plea agreement capped any executed sentence at six years.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick, the incident took place Jan. 4. The victim told police she had been going to Butler Creative Touch Massage, owned by Whitman, to receive massages from Whitman over the previous two years and had been at the business to receive a massage on that date.
Before the massage, she spoke with Whitman about areas of concern, which included her diaphragm and pectoral muscles, the affidavit said. The woman’s physical therapist recommended that she suggest these areas be worked on by Whitman, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that during the massage, Whitman began rubbing areas of her body that she thought were outside the area of a normal massage and, without warning, inserted his fingers into her body, the affidavit said. She told police it happened very quickly and she was shocked, jumped up from the bed and told Whitman she had to leave, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that when she was receiving the massage, she was in a state of relaxation and was not paying attention to what was going on in the room around her. She told police she was unaware she was being digitally penetrated until she felt Whitman’s fingers. She told police she was “shocked and completely caught off guard,” the affidavit said.
During his plea hearing in May, Whitman admitted he intentionally inserted his fingers inside the woman, had not discussed it with her, and did not have her permission to do so.
During Friday’s hearing, the victim gave a victim impact statement, describing feelings of embarrassment and shame that she experienced as a result of the assault.
“Victim shaming is real, and it’s not fair,” she said.
“I trusted you as a professional,” she told Whitman. “It puts my mind at ease knowing you are no longer practicing.”
Whitman’s attorney, William Joseph Carlin, asked the court to consider sentencing Whitman to one or two years of incarceration with the remainder of the sentence suspended.
Carlin said it is Whitman’s first criminal offense and that he immediately cooperated with law enforcement and has not denied the offense.
“He takes responsibility for this,” Carlin said. “This kind of conduct isn’t going to happen again.”
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner argued that six years of incarceration, as recommended by the DeKalb County Probation Department in a presentence investigation, was an appropriate sentence.
She described the victim as a “survivor” and said Whitman committed the crime when he was in a position of trust.
“He is, make no mistake, a rapist,” Winebrenner said.
“I think that the plea agreement recognizes that there are mitigating circumstances, but also recognizes the severe harm that occurred, the severe act that resulted in severe harm,” Wallace said in handing down the sentence.
Whitman was order to be taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.
