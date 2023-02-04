AUBURN — There will be eight contested races in DeKalb County municipal primaries on May 2.
Seven of those races will be Republican primaries and one will be a Democratic primary race. Friday at noon was the deadline to register for the 2023 municipal primary elections.
The contested Republican primaries include the race for Auburn Mayor, with incumbent Mike Ley being challenged by David Clark.
The Republican primary for Auburn Common Council seats has five contested races.
For the at-large seat, voters will pick two candidates. Dave Bunn, Natalie DeWitt and incumbent James (Jim) Finchum are seeking the Republican nomination.
In the race for the district 1 seat, Daniel (Dan) Braun will face Mike Makarewich for the Republican nomination.
Incumbent Dennis K. (Matthew) Kruse II is being challenged by Rod Williams for the Republican nomination for the district 3 seat.
Incumbent David G. Bundy will face Jermey L. Bowers in the race for Republican nomination for the district 4 seat.
The Republican primary for the district 5 seat has three candidates: Thomas Peet II, Stuart Wilson and Donald Winsley.
That seat had been held by longtime Democratic councilman Mike Walter, who passed away Jan. 28.
Two Democrats, Jessica Harty and Emily Prosser, are seeking the Democratic nomination.
The City of Garrett has one contested primary with incumbent David Demske and challenger Brent Warfield seeking the Republican nomination for the Garrett Common Council district 1 seat.
There will be no other contested primary races in the cities of Auburn, Butler and Garrett.
Candidates seeking election are:
AuburnMike Ley (R) and David Clark (R) for mayor
Lorie K. Pontius (R) for clerk-treasurer
Dave Bunn (R), Natalie DeWitt (R) and James (Jim) Finchum (R) for city council at-large (vote 2)
Daniel (Dan) Braun (R) and Mike Makarewich (R) for city council district 1
Kevin M. Webb (R) for city council district 2
Dennis K. “Matthew” Kruse II (R) and Rod Williams (R) for city council district 3
David G. Bundy (R) and Jermey L. Bowers (R) for city council district 4
Thomas Peet II (R), Stuart Wilson (R) Donald J. Winsley (R), Jessica Harty (D) and Emily Prosser (D) for city council district 5.
ButlerMike Hartman (R) for mayor
Angela M. Eck (R) for clerk-treasurer
Bill White (R) city council at-large
Tracey Hawkins (R) for city council district 1
Mark Cline (R) for city council district 2
Darren Alloway (R) for city council district 3
Gale N. Ryan (R) for city council district 4
GarrettTodd Fiandt (D) for mayor
Marcie L. Conkle (D) for clerk-treasurer
Bobby Diederich (D) for city council at-large
Brent Warfield (R) and David Demske (R) for city council district 1
Brian Best (R) and Tom Kleeman (D) for city council district 2
Amanda Charles (R) for city council district 3
Todd Sattison (R) for city council district 4
HamiltonJenna Linn Steigerwald (R) for clerk-treasurer
Mary T. Vail (D) for town council at-large
Danny Lingo (R) for town council district 2
Gerry Martin (R) for town council district 3
