AUBURN — The James Foundation is accepting scholarship applications through Friday, March 5.
Students graduating this spring from Eastside, Garrett, and DeKalb high schools are eligible to apply for a two-year or four-year renewable scholarship.
Students can send email messages to bpark@thejamesfoundation.org for information on how to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.