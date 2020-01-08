INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has denied a convicted double killer’s request to transfer jurisdiction of his case, after the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld a DeKalb County judge’s ruling that his 100-year sentence was not, in effect, a life sentence without parole.
Aaron Brown was 16 years old on Feb. 6, 1994, when he shot and killed his mother and stepfather, Elizabeth Ann Grueb and Jeffrey E. Grueb, at 3068 C.R. 45, three miles east of Waterloo. He pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and received a 50-year sentence on each count, for a total of 100 years in prison. He was sentenced Dec. 16, 1994.
Brown filed a petition arguing that court rulings have found the imposition of a “de facto life sentence” upon a juvenile was improper when the juvenile status was not weighed at sentencing.
In September 2018, DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm granted a motion for summary judgment filed by DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner against Brown’s request.
In its ruling filed in August 2019, the Court of Appeals upheld Grimm’s decision, finding he did not err in granting the state’s motion.
The Court of Appeals noted that Grimm found Brown did not receive a mandatory life sentence, nor did he receive a sentence that precluded parole.
Grimm found that due to Brown’s eligibility for parole and good-time credit, Brown potentially could be released from prison when he is in his early 60s.
In October, Brown filed a petition to transfer the case to the Indiana Supreme Court.
“This case warrants transfer because the court of appeals has decided an important question of law — what constitutes a de facto life sentence in Indiana — With little explanation as to how it reached its decision and without the benefit of a developed record. The court failed to address Brown’s argument that a 100-year sentence with the earliest possible release at 62 may indeed constitute a life sentence for an individual who has spent his life incarcerated, warranting further factual development,” Brown’s petition stated.
“Because incarceration reduces life expectancy, Brown should have the opportunity to present evidence demonstrating that 62 is at or beyond his life expectancy,” the petition said.
“In this appeal, Brown ... seeks an opportunity to develop the record to prove that release at 62 is a life sentence given conditions of incarceration.”
In a brief order filed Dec. 19, 2019, the Supreme Court said if had reviewed the Court of appeals decision and denied the petition to transfer.
Jeffrey Grueb’s sister, Diane Buffenbarger, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.
“This is wonderful news for our family! What a truly happy start to the new year!” she said in an email correspondence. “I’m not sure what his (Brown’s) next move will be, but I’m going to try and celebrate this victory for as long as possible.”
