Friday, March 5
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, March 6
7-10 a.m. — Auburn Kiwanis annual pancake breakfast, drive-through only, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St. A breakfast of pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage will be served for a freewill offering.
Tuesday, March 9
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
Friday, March 12
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, March 13
4-7 p.m. — St. Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef and cabbage, for freewill donations; Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Tuesday, March 23
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, meeting at the First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The group is sponsored by the Peggy F. Murphy Grief Center.
Saturday, March 27
7-11 a.m. — All-you-can-eat breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hangar A. Fly in or drive in to the DeKalb County Airport (KGWB) for breakfast and tall tales of aviation at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Eggs also will be cooked to order. The cost is a freewill donation with proceeds used to fund aviation scholarships.
