AUBURN — A Fort Wayne woman was ordered to serve 14 years in prison for her role in a burglary turned double shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8 in May 2022.
Tabitha L. Johnson, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, had pleaded guilty to an amended charge of burglary, a Level 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
As part of the plea agreement, two counts of felony murder were dismissed.
During a hearing Monday, Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Johnson to 16 years in prison — with two years suspended — and two years of probation.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, there was a cap on the sentence of 20 years.
Johnson was one of four suspects who went to the S.R. 8 residential property on May 15, 2022, armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner, who then produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects, according to court documents.
Two of the suspects, Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco, died in the shooting.
Shaun T. Kruse, of the 800 block of Ohio Street, Columbia City, also was charged with felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
In a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II, Kruse will plead guilty to an amended charge of aiding in burglary, a Level 5 felony. The other charges will be dismissed.
Under the terms of the agreement, Kruse will receive a four-year sentence, with two years suspended and two to serve. One year will be served in the DeKalb County Jail, with there being no objection to him serving the rest on electronically-monitored home detention or work release, according to the agreement.
Kruse and Johnson were not alleged to have been the shooters but originally were charged with murder because Morefield and Moore died during the commission of a burglary or attempted burglary in which Johnson and Kruse allegedly were involved.
A plea hearing in Kruse’s case is set for Wednesday.
In the burglary charge to which she pleaded guilty, Johnson was accused of breaking and entering the structure of another person with the intent to commit a felony, or theft.
During Monday’s hearing, the victim asked the court to show some compassion and leniency toward Johnson.
The victim said he had know Johnson for a number of years and worried that the state was trying to make an example of Johnson.
He described Johnson and Kruse as being bystanders to the robbery and that Johnson is not the monster that the incident has led many people to believe. Deep down, Johnson is a good person who cares about others, he added.
He said Johnson had been the victim of abuse in her childhood and teen years and that her drug abuse has been her overriding problem and downfall.
Johnson’s attorney, DeKalb County Public Defender Mark Olivero, said Johnson had no idea what would take place on the day of the incident and the way it would go down, with two people losing their lives.
He asked that Johnson receive drug treatment while incarcerated and suggested that perhaps, at some point, her sentence be phased down out of prison.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe said he had heard minimization of what occurred and that the burglary was planned out.
He said the excuse of being at the “wrong place at the wrong time” was “not flying,” from his perspective.
He said the victim was put in the position of having to defend himself by taking two other lives.
Blythe described an 18-year sentence recommendation contained in a pre-sentence report as “pretty close to being correct.”
“This was a tragic incident,” Blythe said.
“Two people lost their lives. (The victim’s) life has been affected forever.”
Johnson also testified Monday, saying she could not control the situation surrounding the events, even if she had wanted to.
“It was not my intentions … It was not my plan,” she said.
Squiller noted the victim has requested the court show leniency.
“But despite that it is quite clear that he has suffered significant trauma and two people lost their lives as a result of this incident,” Squiller added.
Squiller said he believes Johnson was more involved in the incident that the way she was portraying it and said her actions contributed “greatly” to what happened.
“This was an exceptionally serious situation and you were quite involved,” Squiller told Johnson.
Johnson received credit for 366 days served in jail while the case was pending.
