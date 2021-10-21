WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday adopted a $41.12 million budget for 2022.
Advertised expenses include: $25 million in the education fund; $10 million in the operations fund; $5 million in the debt service fund; and $1 million in the rainy day fund. Of the estimated $41.12 million, an estimated maximum of $13.35 million will be raised through property taxes, the budget shows.
Assumptions used in drawing up the budget included: a 5% revenue increase to the education fund; a 5% increase to salaries; continuation of additional custodial support; and continuation of facility assessment projects as possible with the operations fund, according to a budget presentation by Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider.
The 2021 advertised budget totaled $39.28, which was reduced to $38.84 million when the budget was approved, Snider noted. Last year’s budget was advertised at $12.1 million to be raised through property taxes which was reduced to $11.78 million when the budget was finalized and approved, Snider’s presentation showed.
Snider reviewed the anticipated rate and effect on an average home, now that DeKalb and Steuben counties have released their certified assessed valuations. If an average home is valued at $150,000 in 2021 and increases by 7%, its value in 2022 will be $160,500, Snider said.
With the new assessed valuation, revenues will result in a rate reduction from $0.91 to $0.89. For an average home value of $160,500, this would mean a slight increase of $62 per year in property tax, Snider said.
“The rate’s not coming down as fast as the AV is going up,” Snider said.
Snider described the budget as a “roadmap of expenses necessary to continue to operate the educational programs and current facilities, with the ability to scale based on the changing revenue factors.”
The board also approved a capital projects plan that includes projects and acquisitions that exceed $10,000 and are expected to begin in 2022-2024.
Among items listed in the capital projects plan are: high school extra curricular upgrades, $10.41 million; high school ag room renovation, $850,000; middle school heating ventilation and air conditioning upgrades, $2.12 million; middle school interior upgrades, $3.35 million; middle school roof repairs and building exterior, $3.19 million; and district media center upgrades, $2.5 million.
