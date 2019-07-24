SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Alex Martenies of Butler graduated with a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Policy degree from the University of Utah on May 2.
Martenies was among the 8,465 graduates who were honored during the university’s 150th general commencement ceremony.
Students in the Class of 2019 ranged in age from 18-72 and earned 9,126 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 68 foreign countries.
