School board to conduct work session
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will conduct a work session Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss the school board agenda and budget hearing at the central administration office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
The public also is invited to attend the meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207.
