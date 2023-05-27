California man suffers neck injury in Saturday crash

AUBURN — Speed is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a neck injury for a California man on Interstate 69 near Auburn Saturday morning.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office stated Duggal Kumar, 64, of Stockton, California, was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, for treatment of his injuries.
Police said Kumar was driving a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on I-69 at the 324 mile marker when it ran off the roadway onto the shoulder at 4 a.m. Saturday.
According to a crash report, Kumar's Jeep struck a road sign on the shoulder and continued north when it struck a guardrail. Police said the Jeep became stuck in the guardrail upon impact, causing it to rotate facing south, where it came to rest.
The crash remains under investigation. Police said the Jeep was a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
