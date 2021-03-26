Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana has started its spring 2021 season with 140 participants and 35 volunteer coaches across northeast Indiana.
Steuben, Adams, Allen, and Huntington counties are hosting the program's 11 sites.
As the local council of Girls on the Run International, GOTR_NEI serves girls in grades 3-8 in Allen, Wells, Noble, Huntington, Steuben, and DeKalb counties, hosting eight-week seasons in the spring and the fall of each year.
GOTR_NEI participants attend twice-weekly or one weekend team practice or practices coached by trained volunteers.
At each practice session, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence through accomplishment, establish healthy habits, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for the end-of-season, celebratory 5K grand finale.
Gail Gerber-Rhoades is the GOTR_NEI board chair and also serves as a volunteer coach. The local council launched in 2012, with one site in Allen County serving 11 girls. In the spring session of 2020, there were 63 volunteer coaches serving over 400 girls, before the session was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gerber-Rhoades said. In the fall of 2020, the local program served 51 girls at four sites, which were parks.
Gerber-Rhoades said the program teaches and encourages girls to "plug into your star power" and to be beautiful, inside and out. The program focuses on confidence-building and positive self-talk, through running games and a curriculum.
"I like to see the transformation of the girls when they cross the finish line at the celebratory 5K. And that's only the beginning," Gerber-Rhoades said.
“I like my hair, my smile, and my team!” fourth-grade participant Ava said after her coaches asked her what she likes about herself. At the beginning of fall 2020 season when Ava was asked what she likes about herself she could not give her coach one answer.
“This program gives these girls so much confidence and joy. Participants learn how to activate their star power to positively impact their thinking. At our 5K, you can see the excitement on everyone’s faces — girls, coaches, and the spectators,” said board member Anna Bowman.
Girls on the Run is a national, physical-activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in grades 3-8. Participants develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, respond to others and themselves with care, create positive connections with peers and adults and make meaningful contributions to community and society.
Each session is led by trained volunteer coaches who guide and mentor the girls. The eight- to 10-week program concludes with all participants completing a celebratory 5K event that gives them a tangible sense of achievement as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals.
Girls on the Run is marking its 25-year birthday celebration this month. For more information, visit girlsontherun.org or gotr-nei.org.
