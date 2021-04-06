AUBURN — When Tyler Cleverly took over as executive director of the United Way of DeKalb County one year ago, he had one goal in mind — to do everything in the agency’s ability to take care of the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“2020 truly showed how DeKalb County came together to live out our motto to Live United,” he said Monday. “United Way of DeKalb County could not serve our county if it were not for volunteers and donors like you,” he added.
Even though events had to make a shift, the United Way’s impact remained the same, he said.
“United Way of DeKalb County continued to make an impact as we fought together for the health, education and financial stability for all of us in DeKalb County,” Cleverly said.
Over the past 12 months, United Way of DeKalb County received 43 COVID-19 Emergency Grant applications totaling $525,430, and with the leadership of the task force, 29 applications were approved to date for a total of $205,752. Eight applications are pending to be reviewed this month for an additional $95,750, according to Cleverly.
“Even though the perception is that the pandemic is slowing down, the needs of our community have not,” he said. “Moving forward, we will continue to do everything we can to take care of the greatest needs of our county.”
In July 2020, the United Way of DeKalb County board of directors decided to shift the Community Impact Grants to focus on the “ALICE” population. ALICE is an acronym that stands for asset-limited, income-constrained, employed.
To date, 34 Community Impact Grant applications have been received, totaling $579,295. United Way has approved 24 of those applications for a total of $400,910, Cleverly said. Six applications currently are pending for another $77,185 that will be reviewed this month with a final board vote coming in May.
“To think that United Way of DeKalb County has granted out a total of $606,662 in the past 12 months is a true testament to our donors stepping up to take care of the needs of DeKalb County,” said Cleverly. “The possibility of putting nearly $780,000 back into DeKalb County to take care of our greatest needs is truly remarkable during any year, let alone during a pandemic.
“Change does not happen alone, so you are invited to join the fight and continue to Live United,” he added.
People who have additional questions or who wish to donate to either the COVID-19 or general funds may contact the United Way office at 927-0995 or send email to info@unitedwaydekalb.org.
