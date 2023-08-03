Local police officers make three arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests from July 31-Aug. 1, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
James Williamson, 50, of the 1100 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. July 31 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
William Chain, 43, of the 2700 block of Tyler Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Aug. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Gonser, 31, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Aug. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Trace Dean, 33, of the 1900 block of C.R. 23, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Aug. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Evan Rehl, 26, of the 500 block of Meadow Lane, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Aug. 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
