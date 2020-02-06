WATERLOO — The DeKalb Jazz and BBQ Dinner takes place this evening at DeKalb Middle School.
Dinners are priced at $10, and serving begins at 4:30 p.m.
Fifteen jazz bands will perform, including four from DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School.
The schedule (all are high school jazz bands except for the first two listed):
• 4:25 p.m. — DeKalb 7th Grade;
• 4:50 — DeKalb 8th Grade;
• 5:15 — Bishop Dwenger;
• 5:40 — Northrop 2;
• 6:05 — DeKalb High School Jazz Band Too
• 6:30 — Carroll 2;
• 6:55 — North Side 2;
• 7:20 — Leo;
• 7:45 — East Noble;
• 8:10 — Snider;
• 8:35 — Homestead;
• 9 — Northrop 1;
;• 9:25 — North Side 1
• 9:50 — Carroll 1;
• 10:15 — DeKalb High School Jazz Band 1.
