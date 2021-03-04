BUTLER — With one day until retirement, Jeffrey Stephens is wrapping up his career as the longevity champion of northeast Indiana school superintendents.
“I’m in my 25th year, and I figure that’s probably long enough,” Stephens said this week in the administration office of DeKalb Eastern Schools at Butler, which is being named in his honor.
Since Jan. 1, Stephens has been standing back and offering advice while new superintendent Shane Conwell takes the reins.
Stephens, now 64, first arrived in the district in 1983, only 26 years old, as the new principal of Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe. It was the first job for which he interviewed, and he didn’t expect to be hired because he was so young, with only four years of teaching experience in his hometown of Huntington.
Stephens stayed at Riverdale for seven years until DeKalb Eastern created the position of assistant superintendent in 1990, and he filled it. When Charles Hampel retired, Stephens became superintendent on Jan. 1, 1997.
Though he had minimal experience in applying for jobs, Stephens learned much about the other side of that exchange.
“I think there are only three or four teachers here that I was not involved in the hiring process,” and only one non-teaching employee, he said.
He leaves most of the selection process to building principals, and with that approach, “We have hired some very, very good people,” he said.
When he started as superintendent, Stephens chose to employ a business manager instead of another assistant superintendent. He picked Phil Carpenter of St. Joe, who was a school board member at the time and now has returned to the board after his retirement.
“Phil had a different outlook. He was not an educator. … He’d just bring a different perspective,” Stephens said.
He credits Carpenter for creation of the St. Joseph River Greenway that starts behind the Riverdale school.
“If we were a group educators sitting around talking, we probably never would have come up with that idea,” Stephens said.
When Stephens rates his own accomplishments, No. 1 on the list does not directly involve a school.
“Getting SDI in the community” he answers quickly.
In the mid-1990s, Stephens served on a team that helped recruit the Steel Dynamics Inc. steel mill to its site southwest of Butler. He then served on the county Redevelopment Commission that designed a financial incentive package for the new industry.
“We knew that SDI was going to grow rapidly, but we were very conservative on how that project was funded, which allowed SDI to come on the tax rolls a decade sooner than they would have,” he said. The school district and county began receiving tax revenue from Steel Dynamics in 2009, instead of the originally projected 2023, he said.
“Out of everything that I’ve done, that was probably the greatest benefit to the community, simply because you now have an $800 million tax base that is actually on our tax rolls,” Stephens said about SDI.
“Because of that, we have the facilities we have. We have the technologies we have. …It’s made a huge difference on how we can operate” as a school district, he said. “I’m not sure people really understand what that brought to the table.”
At DeKalb Eastern, he said, “… because of our tax base … if you look at our facilities, they’re second to none.” He points to the district’s theater, science facilities and new media centers at Eastside High School and Riverdale Elementary School.
Stephens said it is “very comforting” to finish the new Eastside media center just before his retirement.
“It’s going to be the center of the school,” he said. He also takes pride in the new Butler Elementary School and bus maintenance building at the south edge of Butler.
“We’ve never been in a rush to get something built or accomplished. We’ve taken the long term and made sure that the end result is actually what we need and has the capacity to meet future needs,” he said.
In contrast, Stephens prefers to hurry in paying for buildings with “unheard-of” short payment schedules.
“I’ve never liked debt. I don’t like having taxpayers pay for any more than they absolutely have to,” he said.
Although his accomplishments include building projects, “Legacy is the people you impact and touch,“ Stephens said.
“I have an outstanding administrative team. I’ve had a wonderful board to work with over my career as superintendent. We’ve hired just excellent faculty and staff,” he said.
“I truly believe that the best way of administering is ‘management by walking around,”’ he said about his philosophy.
“If I’m in my office, I’m probably not doing my job. You really need to be visible. You need to be out,” he said. “I tell my administrators: “You need to be in every classroom at least once a week, not to evaluate, but just to be seen.’”
In guiding the school district, Stephens credits his success to “an outstanding board that trusted me — that was there to assist, not dictate.”
He added, “Boards get themselves in trouble when they start trying to micromanage. They will run administrators and superintendents out when that happens — and I’ve not had to experience that.”
He advised, “This is too much of a public trust to play games and to embarrass anybody. … If you’re causing a scene as a board member, you need to depart.”
In retirement, Stephens will miss interacting with his longtime colleagues, he said.
“I could easily be a hermit — that’s just kind of who I am,” he added.
To get out of the house, he will continue to oversee the Northeast Indiana School Insurance Trust. An insurance cooperative for seven school districts, the trust formed 20 years ago to improve purchasing power for lower rates. It operates fixed and mobile health clinics for its members — Fremont, Garrett, Hamilton, Lakeland, Prairie Heights and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, as well as DeKalb Eastern.
In his home workshop, Stephens will keep busy by building new office furniture for his successor, Conwell.
“It’s been a great run. I’ve been blessed,” Stephens said about his career. “I couldn’t think of anything that I would do differently. That’s quite a statement, being here for 37 years.”
He summed up, saying, “I hope that people will look back and will consider me a good steward of their finances and their trust that they placed in me. If that’s my legacy, I’m very comfortable with that.”
