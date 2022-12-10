Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn. A public hearing on an ordinance dealing with license fees for horse-drawn vehicles and horse drawn trailers and providing penalties for violations will take place at 10:45 a.m.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Central Board of School Trustees, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, closed executive session for school board training.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
6:15 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler, closed executive session to discuss school safety.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler. The agenda includes Riverdale construction contracts and Impact construction contracts.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Central Board of School Trustees, Central Administration Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, work session to discuss upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
