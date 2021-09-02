AUBURN — Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Auburn.
The new store will be located at 1014 W. 7th St. and is expected to open this fall, according to a news release. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Auburn for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Auburn area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools says it offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off.
Freight has more than 1,200 locations nationwide and over 24,000 associates.
The family-owned company started in southern California in 1977 when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company that dealt directly with factories. The company opened its first store in 1980. Harbor Freight has more than 1,200 locations nationwide and over 24,000 associates.
For more information, visit harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Auburn, IN.”
