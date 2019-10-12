HAMILTON — Voters in the Hamilton Community Schools district will decide whether the local schools will continue when they cast their ballots in the November election.
The district is pursuing a referendum, asking voters whether to continue to impose a property tax of up to 44 cents per $100 of property value to ensure the schools stay open.
The district’s current operating referendum tax rate of an additional 44 cents per $100 of assessed property value was approved in November 2012 and expires at the end of this year.
In a failed referendum last November, residents voted against increasing property taxes by 71 cents per $100 of property value. The higher rate would have replaced the current 44-cent level.
The 44-cent rate now being proposed would generate about $1.7 million in revenue for the school district, Superintendent Tony Cassel said. It would continue for eight years, and the district could reduce the rate at some point in the future if it finds itself in a position to do so, Cassel noted.
Cassel emphasized the importance of voters realizing the rate is a renewal of the current rate and not an increase. Cassel said there also is misinformation that if the school closes, taxpayers will not be faced with school taxes.
“There will always be a school tax, whether it’s with Hamilton or a district that kids would end up going (to),” Cassel said.
The idea that a school tax would go away is “the furthest thing from the truth,” Cassel said.
Cassel said he is sensing support for the referendum from some voters who rejected the measure last year.
“They like the changes that have taken place and the direction that the school is going,” Cassel said. “I think we’ve worked hard at building a strong connection between the school and the community.”
This year, the school district has opened its library to the community, and next year it is looking at establishing a community garden, Cassel said.
The district also works to find opportunities to offer courses that students need or want, he said.
“We try to find a way to make that happen,” he said.
Cassel said the district has been, and will continue to be, fiscally responsible. Student enrollment is holding steady and has seen some growth, he added.
Cassel said Hamilton schools offer a small, family atmosphere, the opportunity for students to participate and “the flexibility to be creative and think outside the box.”
“The reality is, if this (referendum) doesn’t pass, then the school board is going to have to make a decision on the future of the 300 students in this building,” Cassel said. “They won’t be at Hamilton.”
