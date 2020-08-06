GARRETT — Mark Thrush is seeking election to the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board.
Thrush filed as a candidate for the Butler Township seat Tuesday at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office.
Thrush’s candidacy sets up a contested race for the Butler Township seat in the November election, with Marcus Carlson already having filed as a candidate. The seat currently is held by Wayne Funk.
The deadline to file for all school board elections is noon on Friday, Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.