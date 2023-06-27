AUBURN — This year’s annual United Way of DeKalb County Day of Caring exceeded goals when more than 750 volunteers stepped forward to assist with 69 projects across the county.
The yearly event takes place all over DeKalb County. This year, there were 43 projects completed in Auburn, eight in Butler, 13 in Garrett and five in Waterloo. Volunteers tackled projects that included installing new accessible ramps, staining of ramps completed the year before, painting, landscaping and many, many other projects.
“You guys are all what Day of Caring is about,” executive director Tyler Cleverly told some 525 people who gathered for a catered breakfast from Dutch Heritage served up by volunteers at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn Friday morning.
“I said this last year and I will say it every year, this breakfast is probably my favorite part — we love serving the community, we love making an impact with a sea of this many people in one room for one reason only — to give back and make a difference and this is what it’s about right here.”
Two annual Day of Caring awards were named Friday.
The Group Spirit Award, based on a company’s passion about its community and exhibits what is means to “live united” was presented to C&A Tool. Cleverly said the company jumped in and ran with Day of Caring projects the last two years.
Committee captain and contractor desk manager Matt Liggett at Home Depot was presented with the 2023 Hammerhead Award for an individual of group that goes above and beyond for Day of Caring. Liggett coordinated nearly every single piece of material for 172 projects for the last three years, according to Cleverly.
“The commitment year after year from our volunteers is amazing,” United Way resource development coordinator Mark Burnworth said of sponsors, workers and committee members. “We had a variety of volunteer groups this year, all from manufacturing, banking, education, individuals and the list goes on.
“They do so much to make sure that this day is a success. I can only do so much, but the committee and the crew chiefs really make this day happen. I am so grateful for the amazing community that we have here and so blessed to be a part of it,” Burnworth said.
On top of all the volunteers, 30 sponsors helped purchase all the materials needed to complete these projects this year.
Golden Hammer sponsors include Nucor Fastener, Butler Mill Services, The Home Depot and Steel Dynamics.
Silver Screwdriver sponsors were TFC Canopy, MetalX, Color Master Inc., Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club, Therma-Tru Doors, Metal Technologies, Momentive, Tempus Technologies, M&S Steel and DeKalb Molded Plastics.
Bronze Nail sponsors were Custom Coating, Heidtman Steel, Nucor Building Systems, Beacon Credit Union, New Millennium Building Systems, C&C Tool, Community Foundation of DeKalb County, First United Methodist Church and Gibson’s Heating & Plumbing.
Green Thumb sponsors include Workers World, Noble REMC, Walmart Distribution 6074, Vision Source and Signature Construction.
Next year’s Day of Caring will be Friday, June 28. Those looking to get involved next year can follow the United Way of DeKalb County’s events page.
