AUBURN — The Auburn Plan Commission on Tuesday approved a new Dollar General Store and expansion of a parking lot for Eckhart Public Library.
The Dollar General Store will be built at 433 W. 7th St., after demolition of the now-closed Superwash car wash.
Plans call for a store building of 70-by-130 feet with 31 parking spaces and access from 7th and 9th streets.
In its report to the board, the city’s planning staff said, “… the location of a discount variety store here will provide convenience to the residents nearby. A permitted use, the small-scale retail store will provide a transition from Auburn’s busy western commercial corridor to the traditional residential neighborhoods and historic Downtown District.”
The Plan Commission approved the store plans by a 9-2 vote, with two members opposing it because of concerns about traffic.
The Eckhart Public Library’s Parking Lot received unanimous approval.
The Dollar General primary and secondary plat received unanimous conditional approval with the conditions being the routing comments were addressed and the Termination of Construction and Maintenance Agreement (from the SuperWash project) was approved by BOW (which happened on Thursday).
The Dollar General received conditional approval for the development plan. The conditions are routing comments addressed, secondary plat recorded, and INDOT approval for their entrance. We did have two plan commission members concerned enough about traffic that they ultimately voted against it. I think their hope was to prohibit left turns from the facility onto State Road 8, even though that was never specifically stated. INDOT had commented on that (that email should be in the PFSS) issue, and the majority of the Plan Commission did not want to go against INDOT’s suggestions/thoughts or did not believe the facility would generate enough increase in traffic to make a difference.
The staff report said the Indiana Department of Transportation has no concerns with permitting left turns onto W. 7th St from the store site. It said INDOT noted that making left turns into the store from westbound traffic on 7th Street is “not ideal,” but that the approaches do not have significant traffic volumes.
INDOT provided 2017 traffic count data from W. 7th Street, showing peak traffic of 1,635 vehicles was between noon and 1 p.m.
Eckhart Public Library gained unanimous approval to enlarge its parking lot at 218 W. 12th St., adding 15 parking spaces to the existing 11 spaces.
After the expansion, vehicles will enter from Van Buren Street and exit from a relocated drive onto 12th Street.
A new pedestrian crosswalk on 12th Street will provide access to the main library.
The project will include sidewalk and curb improvements, decorative lighting consistent with existing lights on library grounds and LED lights along the northern edge of the parking lot.
The city intends to pave the alley east of the parking lot, according to a report by the planning staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.