Trine students complete degrees
ANGOLA — Several local students were among those who completed degrees at Trine University at the end of the 2023 spring semester.
Danielle Blevins of Butler is majoring in master of education, Montessori early childhood education.
Luke Ice of Garrett is majoring in master of business administration.
Connor Kissinger of Garrett is majoring in psychology-BS.
Camden Miller of Butler is majoring in master of science in business analytics.
Kelsi Warfield of Garrett is majoring in doctor of physical therapy.
