AUBURN — After 48 years in business, Bassett Office Furniture & Supply Inc. in Auburn is changing direction to better serve its customers in 2022 and beyond.
Brothers Jeff and Dave Bassett were on hand at the DeKalb County Commissioners meeting Monday to make the announcement to one of the business’ first customers.
The brothers said as of Jan. 1, the business will solely focus on the office furniture side of the business. Jeff will continue operating Business Impressions, offering a full line of Xerox equipment and support.
Dave and his son, Ethan, will focus on office furniture and work station sales and design.
“It is a little scary because we have been in the office supply business for 48 years,” Dave said.
Jeff said with the change, they are looking to focus on what they do best and their core product, office furniture.
“We do a lot of furniture. People have no idea how much furniture we sell,” Dave said.
Dave said the company has been a major supplier to Steel Dynamics over the years. Last year, the company outfitted five buildings at Steel Dynamics’ new facility in Texas with office furniture.
Crews went back in May to outfit a sixth building. All local installers were used for the project.
Dave said the new facility was outfitted with furniture from Trendway Corp., which uses steel from Steel Dynamics to manufacture its furniture.
Recently, Bassett Office Furniture donated all of the new office furniture at the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s new The HUB, DeKalb County’s first co-working space. The HUB will be officially open after a ribbon cutting next week.
Dave said this will give the company an off-site location to highlight its office furniture.
The office supply portion of the business will be shifted to Midwest Essentials in Angola, owned by Auburn native Adam Reger. Reger purchased C.A. Nedele and Sons in Angola in 2020, giving him a storefront to operate his business.
Midwest Essentials offers a wide array of janitorial needs, office supplies, concession items, facility supplies, breakroom needs and more.
In a letter addressed to customers of Bassett Office Furniture, Jeff and Dave encourage their current customers to work with Midwest Essentials for all their office supply needs.
“We will continue to be available during this transition and will be working closely with Midwest Essentials to help our office supply customers get acquainted with their capable staff,” the letter reads.
Jeff said they hate to leave the supply portion of their business, but sometimes change is necessary to better serve customers.
In preparation for the changeover to all office furniture, Bassett Furniture will be closed beginning Jan. 1 for remodeling.
With the closure for remodeling, Jeff and Dave wanted to stress that the family-owned business isn’t going anywhere and there are no plans on closing.
Jeff said he is not sure how long the remodel will take with current supply issues and schedules of local contractors.
During the remodeling period, the business will continue to operate its online sales.
The remodeled showroom will give the business additional room to highlight office furniture for all price ranges.
Bassett Office Furniture also specializes in layout and design for businesses offering two-dimensional and three-dimensional drawings for customers.
Bassett Office Furniture is located at 509 S. Main St., Auburn. The business can be reached at 925-2316. Business Impressions can be reached at 925-1245 and Midwest Essentials can be reached at 665-2463.
