AUBURN — First Friday activities for March will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
Enjoy music, shopping, a winter market at the Atrium Marketplace, food and beverages.
The Main Street Porch Band will be playing at 9th Street Brewhouse. Auburn Atrium will host a winter market with face painting by Amarra Nester.
Auburn’s Main Street program is Indiana Main Street accredited and a National Main Street affiliated program.
Auburn Main Street’s mission is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant historic downtown, rich in art and culture and inviting for all.
