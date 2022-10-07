AUBURN — The jury trial of a man who is facing multiple charges of child abuse in a case involving alleged neglect, exploitation and conspiracy to molest infant twins will be rescheduled for next spring.
Billy R. Burrow of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; child exploitation, a Level 5 felony. He also is accused of being a repeat sexual offender.
He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail for a cash-only bond of $100,000.
Burrow appeared in DeKalb Superior Court I Thursday. His trial had been scheduled to begin Oct. 31.
Burrow’s attorney, Kevin Likes, said he would be filing a formal motion to continue the trial to allow him time to explore additional witnesses and additional information that Burrow has provided.
Judge Adam Squiller said to ensure all parties receive a fair trial, he intends to grant the motion, once it is formally filed.
New trial dates were set for April 17-21, 2023, with a final pretrial conference and plea cut-off date set for Feb. 21.
Co-defendant Amanda Allard, of the same address as Burrow, also is facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony. Her trial is scheduled for June 5-9, 2023.
