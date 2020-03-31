AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County canceled its 2020 annual meeting to help protect the community from the spread of coronavirus.
As a result, the annual meeting’s Grant Off portion of the program also was canceled. This was the third year for the foundation to offer a special opportunity for three nonprofit, charitable organizations to compete for special grant dollars.
To compete, an organization needed to be a charitable 501(c)3 organization; applying for grant dollars to support a recently revised, expanded or new service, project, program or initiative; and must positively impact residents of DeKalb County. A total of $6,000 was to be granted to the three organizations.
While many events, fundraisers and programs began to cancel, the Foundation knew the three Grant Off finalists would need funding for their programs now more than ever. The Foundation’s staff, grant committee and board of directors worked together to find a solution.
The foundation reached out to Children’s Autism Center, The JAM Center and SCAN Inc. to inform them they each will receive $2,000 for their programs.
JAM Center
Each year, The JAM Center in Garrett offers free afterschool programming to middle and high school students in DeKalb County. When the program ended in May 2019, students expressed their sadness that they would have to wait until August for the program to begin again, the organization said.
As a way to better serve students of DeKalb County, The JAM Center will begin to implement a summer program starting in June through to the end of July. Each week will give students an opportunity to participate in a variety of hands-on, educational activities including culinary, wellness, relieving and coping with stress, leadership and business, STEAM, and good work and service projects.
“This grant will help us to achieve our organization’s mission by allowing us to expand our teen programming and do even more to support our community’s young people. The activities that we will be offering this summer will help improve and empower young lives, strengthen families, and promote wellness, education, and fun, all of which align with The JAM Center’s mission and core values,” said Danielle Johnson, director of adolescent well-being for The JAM Center.
SCAN Inc.
For the last year, SCAN has been providing trainings on body safety and indicators of abuse and neglect to 12,000 individuals at schools, businesses and community groups.
Whitney Craig, grants and communications manager at SCAN gave an example of how important this program has been in the short time it has been implemented.
“After a presentation in January 2019, a middle school student approached the Community Outreach Coordinator and disclosed that she had been sexually abused when she was younger. She stated that she had not told anyone about the abuse before. The Community Outreach Coordinator informed the school counselor, who then spoke with the student before making a report to the Department of Child Services hotline. At the end of the day, the counselor said, while talking to the student, she asked what made her decide to disclose today. The student said, while she knew what had happened had made her uncomfortable, she hadn’t realized it was abuse until she heard the presentation. This presentation empowered her to disclose what had happened to her so she could get the help she needed.”
Children’s Autism Center
Children’s Autism Center Inc. is adding a center to DeKalb County to provide services to those with autism and other related disorders.
The center was founded by a group of parents who wanted to bring services to those in need. They originally began in Fort Wayne in 2006 with two locations. They then expanded into Angola in 2017 and Columbia City in 2018.
The Center will offer medically necessary Applied Behavior Analysis. ABA is a medically recommended treatment for autism, and many insurances and Medicaid cover the treatment.
Having Children’s Autism Center Inc. in DeKalb County will allow easy access to those in need to receive services.
“We believe, from the ground level support we have already received, that the Auburn community will be a natural next fit for expansion,” said Executive Director/Behavior Analyst Jill Forte, Ph.D. BCBA.
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County said it is very excited to work with these organizations to provide a better community and opportunities to all who live here. The foundation would not be able to support programs like these without the strong support and dedication of it donors.
To learn more about how to help the Community Foundation of DeKalb County support organizations and programming, people can visit CFDeKalb.org or contact Tanya Young at 925-0311 or Director@CFDeKalb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.