AUBURN — A series of free outdoor concerts for the public will take place this spring and summer at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The museum said Thursday is will play host to the concerts in partnership with Country Heritage Winery, Mad Anthony’s Brewing Company and the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
The monthly concerts will take place on the fourth Thursday of each month from April through August from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the campus of the museum at 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.
The first concert in the series will be Thursday, April 22, featuring Whoa, Man!, a group from Fort Wayne headed by long-time local musician Sunny Taylor.
Whoa, Man! celebrates iconic women of rock who have influenced generations. Its three alternating female vocalists are backed by a tight group of “A-list” players.
Local craft beer and wine will be available for sale from the concert sponsors, and food will be available from Shigs in Pit.
“We have been looking forward to bringing outdoor events back to northeast Indiana for over a year now. We believe that the Classic Car Concert Series will provide a safe and enjoyable environment for the public to get back out and enjoy the summer weather in the community,” said Walter Fisher, marketing manager for the museum.
The Classic Car Concert Series was conceived to provide the public with a free event featuring some of the best drinks, food, and local music available in the area, Fisher said.
The music line-up for the series includes Whoa, Man! on April 22, Addison Agen on May 27, Night to Remember on June 24, The Hubie Ashcraft Band on July 29, and Auburn’s own Big Caddy Daddy on Aug. 26. Concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs to the event.
For more information and details regarding future dates, people can visit automobilemuseum.org or facebook.com/ACDAM1974.
