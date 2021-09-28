AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will add Flipster, a digital magazine service, to its collection on Friday.
Flipster is an app that can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets. Those with Eckhart Public Library cards will be able to log in with their library card number and four digit PIN to access eMagazines on their devices. Library cards can be acquired by applying online or by coming into the library with a current driver’s license or ID.
The magazines available in Flipster include, but are not limited to, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Bicycling, Bird Watching, Classic & Sports Car, Comics & Gaming Magazine, CrossStitcher, Do It Yourself, Hello, Highlights, National Geographic History, Pets Magazine, Pioneer Woman Magazine, Reader’s Digest, Spirituality & Health, TIME, Wired, and Yoga Journal.
“We’re so excited to add Flipster to our list of digital services,” said technical services supervisor Emma Richey.
“While we still have, and continue to receive, our print magazines like People and The New Yorker, Flipsters allows us to offer a brand new selection of magazines, both current and back issues, to our patrons. In addition, Flipster is user-friendly regardless of whether you access it on the web or through the app; we’re very pleased that it’s going to make this collection accessible not only to long-time users of EPL digital services, but to patrons who are still learning how to use these services as well.”
Flipster will be joining the other digital and streaming services available at Eckhart Public Library. Some of those services include Libby, an app of eBooks and eAudiobooks from Overdrive; Hoopla, an app of eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, movies, television shows, and comics; Kanopy, an app of streaming movies, documentaries, and children’s programming; and more. These digital and streaming services are available 24 hours a day and are perfect for those that want the ability to access materials in the palm of their hand.
Those unsure of how to get started with Flipster, or other digital services, can schedule a one-on-one appointment with trained library staff through Eckhart Appointments. These appointments can be made online or by calling the library at 925-2414, ext. 120.
