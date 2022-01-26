INDIANAPOLIS — A bill authored by Senator Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, that would make Indiana a member of the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact (ASLP-IC), passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday.
The ASLP-IC is a multi-state agreement composed of 15 states that will allow audiologists and speech-language pathologists who are licensed in one of the partnering states to practice in states participating in the compact.
“Low representation of audiologists and speech-language pathologists in Indiana hospitals and schools is a concern we need to focus on as a state,” Kruse said. “Hoosiers benefit from these services, and I believe addressing this issue is a proactive way to help deal with the shortage we are seeing.”
Senate Bill 36 would not only make Indiana a member of the ASLP-IC, but would also establish requirements regarding speech-language pathologist assistants and the supervision of speech-language pathologist personnel, increase public access to audiology and other service, allow telehealth technology usage to facilitate increased access and improve continuity care.
The bill moves to the House for further consideration.
