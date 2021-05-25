I had a situation in my workshop recently that I feel is important to share, because it is about a non-parent.
One gentleman in my class was talking about how his wife (a non-parent) handles most of the communication with his ex. He admittedly was not good at communicating with his ex and would find himself reacting with anger and emotion and did not have patience with her. At one point during that conversation with other workshop attendees, he made mention about how his wife (non-parent) is/was jealous of his ex-wife and so to keep from creating conflict, and to not create an issue in his home, he just stepped back and allowed his wife to handle it. He would tell his wife what he needed communicated and she would send the message to his ex. In that conversation, another gentleman said to him, "So you delegated your co-parenting to your wife?” Funny not funny, right? After a few chuckles, he said, "Yes, I guess that is what I did".
Allowing a non-parent to be involved in your co-parenting is OK. That being said, part of that involvement is for the non-parent to support and encourage healthy, respectful and responsible co-parenting between the parents. That is the number one job for a non-parent ... to support and encourage healthy co-parenting.
As a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach, I do talk about the non-parent in my workshop and address how a non-parent can be a very important part of a co-parenting relationship, but that there is still a boundary.
In some situations, the non-parent is in a difficult position if they are a custodial step, and that is the case, in this example. For this reason, that is why is it important for standards to be set and expectations in place and agreed on for co-parenting.
Not only do I have a four-part formula for helping to reach a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting, I also have a four-part formula for the non-parent as well. All of the tools I offer and suggest, whether for the parents or the non-parent, are all to reach a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting. The responsibility to get there falls on all who are involved in the co-parenting relationship.
The four formula parts for a non-parent, being a respectful and responsible important part of a co-parenting relationship are: 1) Always support and encourage a healthy co-parenting relationship between your spouse and their ex. 2) Never say anything negative about the other parent, to or in front of the child(ren). 3) Respect all court orders, any parenting plan or co-parenting plan in place. 4) Never do anything that would make the other parent feel threatened by the relationship you have with their child(ren).
For a non-parent involved in a co-parenting relationship that is less than respectful and responsible, I say to you, be part of the solution in helping your significant other reach the goal of respectful and responsible, and choose to not be part of the problem.
I hope you all have a great week.
