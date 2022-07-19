WATERLOO — DeKalb Central school board President Heather Krebs has been appointed to the legislative committee of the Indiana School Boards Association to help direct the development of the association’s advocacy agenda for 2023.
The members of the legislative committee convened July 15 at the ISBA main offices in Indianapolis for a day-long meeting to identify and discuss the annual legislative priorities and foundational statements.
The committee’s recommendations are to be presented to the ISBA delegate assembly for formal approval at the annual fall conference, which is scheduled this year for Oct. 3-4 at the Indiana Convention Center.
Topics that were tentatively scheduled to be considered by the legislative committee at its July 15 meeting include student learning progress, school funding and inflation, school safety and security, teacher retention, school resource officer training, bus driver shortages and student mental and behavioral health services.
The 20-person legislative committee is composed of two school board members from each of ISBA’s 10 geographic regions.
“There will be much at stake for Hoosier children in the 2023 budget session,” said ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin. “We all need to be ready to be strong champions for K-12 public education.”
“The school board members on our legislative committee play a vital role in helping shape sound education policy,” Spradlin added. “We thank them for bringing forward so many excellent ideas for change, and we appreciate their dedicated public service.”
For more information about ISBA, visit isba-ind.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.