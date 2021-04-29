Two DeKalb County communities received state Community Crossing grants Thursday totaling more than one-half mlllion dollars.
Among the statewide awards of $100 million for road and street improvements, Auburn is receiving $284,716, and Waterloo was awarded $247,305.
Auburn’s grant will pay for half the estimated cost of $569,433 for its Woodcrest Addition Street Reconstruction project.
The project will rebuild Roger Drive, Mark Drive and Melony Lane on Auburn’s northeast side, said City Engineer Daryl McConnell. The streets are connected in a U-shaped pattern.
The city will hire a contractor to rebuild approximately 1,354 linear feet of street pavement at a width of 28 feet, with 4 inches of asphalt over 10 inches of limestone base and 4-inch perforated under-drain pipe. The work includes four new storm-sewer catch basins, storm pipe, concrete curb and gutter, new concrete sidewalk and ramp, concrete driveway approaches and driveway, with grass restoration.
Waterloo will use its $247,305 grant to improve two roads that have heavy truck traffic, said Town Manager Pam Howard.
“We’re pretty happy that we were awarded. We’re excited,” she said.
One Waterloo project will repair and strengthen Commerce Drive (C.R. 31), a north-south road along the edge of the Waterloo Industrial Park.
The project will mill off old surface pavement and patch all the way to the road base in some places. The road then will be repaved with 1.5 inches of asphalt, plus composite paving grid to make it stronger.
Waterloo also will improve C.R. 27, just north of U.S. 6, at the town’s western boundary. The project will grind off 1.5 inches of asphalt and replace it with about 2 inches of depth.
“That should be a really nice road when we’re done,” Howard said.
Waterloo’s work on C.R. 27 will connect to a DeKalb County road improvement project continuing to the north, she said.
The grants are funded by a 10-cents-per-gallon increase of Indiana gasoline taxes approved in 2016.
“I think that’s paid off pretty well over the last couple years,” said state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn. He said the goals of the tax increase included “getting dollars back to the locals.”
Communities that did not receive grants Thursday have the chance to apply for another round of funding this fall, Smaltz said.
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide matching funds — 50% for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities, Applications for grants were evaluated based on need, current conditions and impacts to safety and economic development, said a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.