AUBURN — A man who stole a car just 24 hours after being released from jail in Allen County and then committed offenses while in the DeKalb County Jail while the theft case was pending was sentenced for his actions during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Riley Almand, 28, whose address in listed in court files as the DeKalb County Jail, pleaded guilty to theft, a Level 5 felony, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Almand to one year of incarceration for theft and two years of incarceration for intimidation. The sentences will be served consecutively.
According to court documents, Almand was accused of the theft of a 2004 Chevrolet Impala that had been reported as stolen from Kendallville. While he was an inmate at the DeKalb County Jail on the pending theft charge, he had violent outbursts, according to a police affidavit of probable cause.
Almand was accused of throwing body fluid from his toilet at a jail officer and had threatened the officer numerous times that he was going to kill him, the affidavit said.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said as a jail inmate, Almand was a “major, major discipline problem.”
Blythe said Almand had shown “zero ability” and “zero desire” to follow the rules.
Almand’s attorney, Stephanie Hamilton, said Almand is a recovering methamphetamine addict and he believes he was detoxing, which led to his aggressive behavior.
Reviewing a presentence report prepared by the DeKalb County Probation Department, Brown noted the report states Almand has been “problematic.”
“That’s kind,” Brown told Almand. “That’s generous.”
Brown said he was “a little shocked” by a statement made by Almand in the report that he recommended a time-served sentence and probation, stating, “I will not relapse.”
“At this point in your recovery, how could you possibly know that?” Brown asked.
“That’s part of my concern ... You are more confident than your record reflects.”
Brown pointed out Almand could not stay out of trouble while in jail and questioned how he would stay out of trouble out of jail.
“I honestly believe if I put you on probation, I’m setting you up for failure,” Brown added.
As part of the plea agreement, a charge of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, was dismissed.
