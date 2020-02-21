Here's what members of the management team at Eckhart Public Library are saying about the library's restoration and renovation following a 2017 arson fire.
• Jenny Kobiela Mondor, assistant director: "It's absolutely thrilling to think of the ways that our restored library will serve our community now, and into the future. It's a beautiful space, but it is also incredibly functional, accessible and flexible. We've worked really hard to make sure that everybody can enjoy the Eckhart Public Library, while also ensuring that we can continue to improve and change our services and spaces as the needs of the community change. I'm so proud of the Eckhart Public Library team and I can't wait for the community to see the Main Library when it reopens!"
• Jamie Long, programming and outreach manager: “Prior to the fire, we would say that our services were not limited to the walls of our buildings. After the fire, we really had to take that idea to an entirely new level, but we did not have to do it alone. We are so fortunate to be part of a community that is willing to work together, not just when things get tough, but as a standard practice. Our partners did everything from loaned us programming materials and furniture to co-hosting programs in various places throughout the community. Because of our partners we never had to worry if we could keep going, and for that we will always be grateful. While we have our walls once again, we will continue to grow with our partners inside the library and out.”
• Darcy Armstrong, public service manager: “Eckhart Public Library prioritizes quality service to provide the best possible patron experience. Every floor will have a staffed service desk to ensure that someone is able to assist you if you need.”
• Lisa Rigsby, technical services manager: "Since none of the collection items that were in the library at the time of the fire were salvageable, staff is continuing to rebuild all of the collection areas. We are excited to be able to offer new titles we didn't previously own, as well as brand-new copies of favorite titles we lost. When the Main Library reopens, our patrons should be pleased to discover we have also added new formats like vinyl records and expanded our Library of Things, a collection of non-traditional items ranging from cake pans to fishing poles. The renovation provided the opportunity to design creative ways to display these and other collections, and provide easier access for browsing and discovery."
• Alan Sweeny, technology and maintenance manager: “Our community will enjoy expanded connectivity thanks to a bandwidth increase and a fiber upgrade to our library campus.”
