HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday got the ball rolling on a project to refurnish the school district’s library.
The board authorized Superintendent Tony Cassel to move forward with requesting and publishing for an additional appropriation. The board will proceed with public notice, meetings and approval at a future date, Cassel said.
Cassel said the project will have a price of up to $350,000.
“It’s new tables, new kids’ seating area, new shelving,” he said. “When we did our carpeting project, we discovered a lot of our shelvings are old, they’re falling apart.”
He said the project would “breathe some new life” into the library.
The board also approved purchasing the PowerSchool SmartFind System. Cassel said it is an add-on to the district’s existing student management system that will allow teachers and employees to request substitutes and track sick and personal days.
The board approved a five-year contract at a cost of $6,240 for the first year and $2,500 for each subsequent year.
The board accepted the resignation of varsity baseball coach David Nash. The board approved his replacement, Brad Hennessey, and also voted to hire varsity baseball assistant coach Justin McKnight. The board accepted the resignation of kindergarten teacher Fallon Buswell.
Cassel reported the district has received a $30 donation from Bryan Iddings for the high school golf program and a $25 donation from Auburn Bass Masters.
Recognized as Students of the month were fourth-graders Chloe Baysinger and McKenzie Hurraw.
Also recognized were students in the sixth-grade English class of Emma Lucas. The short stories of 16 students were selected for publication in the online Sage magazine.
