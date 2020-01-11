AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department responded to a record-setting 1,239 calls for service last year, Fire Chief Michael VanZile said in his annual report issued Friday.
The total broke the record of 1,215 calls set in 2018.
“As we review our past accomplishments, we continue to fulfill our mission through the actions and efforts of a workforce of 37 capable, competent and dedicated individuals,” VanZile wrote in the report.
The department responded to 75 fires last year, down from 94 calls in 2018 and 95 fires in 2017.
Emergency medical runs accounted for 634 calls in 2019, or 51% of all runs. That rose from 613 medical calls in 2018.
Firefighters were called to 61 vehicle crashes during the past year, down significantly from 85 the previous year.
Public service calls accounted for 200 runs last year, including 136 for lifting assistance.
Calls to hazardous-condition situations totaled 39 for the year, a decrease from 41 in 2018.
Auburn firefighters provided mutual aid to neighboring fire departments 37 times last year, down from 45 the previous year.
Firefighters spent 2,419 hours in training during 2019. Leading categories were 852 hours on fire training and 836 hours of hazardous materials training.
Ten firefighters earned state certification as hazardous materials technicians. Four were certified as driver-operators.
The fire department conducted 20 training sessions for other fire departments and for local industries and businesses, with 719 students. They included fire-extinguisher classes for 43 employees of Continental and 36 employees of Eaton Corp. and a fire hose/stream class for 31 employees of FXI.
The department’s fire prevention division conducted 606 fire safety inspections
“One of the most important non-emergency programs that we provide in support of our mission is building inspections,’”VanZile wrote in the annual report. “The goal of fire prevention is to decrease the number and severity of fires; this is accomplished through fire safety inspections, fire code enforcement, building plan review, and when fires occur, fire investigations
Throughout the year, the fire department visited local preschools, elementary schools, high schools, civic groups and organizations to spread messages about fire safety message. The department’s mobile kitchen fire simulator traveled to various events. Third-grade classes in DeKalb County visited the Survive Alive house at Fire Station 2 to learn Exit Drills in the Home.
The department’s public education efforts reached 1,907 children and 266 adults.
The fire department saw one retirement last year, when Capt. Vernon “Chip” LaRowe retired after 32 years of service.
In promotions during 2019, Shane Jacobs was promoted to captain and Nick Johnson was promoted to lieutenant.
Aaron Orwig and Jeremiah Nicely were sworn in as career firefighters, and four new part-time firefighters joined the department; Cody LaRowe, Colin Yoder, James King and Timothy Bobay during the course of the year.
