AUBURN — Contested races in DeKalb County’s city and town municipal elections will be decided today as voters head to the polls.
DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright reminded voters that only those who reside inside the city limits of Auburn, Butler and Garrett and the town limits of St. Joe, Waterloo and Hamilton are eligible to vote in today’s municipal election races.
Contested races include mayoral races in Auburn and Garrett; city council races for the Auburn District 1 and Butler at-large seats; and contests for Waterloo clerk-treasurer, Hamilton Town Council at-large and St. Joe Town Council at-large.
Voters in the Hamilton Community School District, which includes Franklin Township in DeKalb County, are eligible to vote on a public question. The district is pursuing a referendum, asking voters whether to continue to impose a property tax of up to 44 cents per $100 of property value to ensure the schools stay open.
Several polling sites have been moved in Auburn. Former sites at the DeKalb County Courthouse, DeKalb County Office Building, 4-H Exhibit Hall and Heimach Center no longer are being used.
All polls are in an accessible sites and are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Polling sites for each precinct are:
• Town of St. Joe, Concord, — Leighty Hall, former St. Joe Town Hall, 102 3rd St.;
• Town of Hamilton, Franklin Township — Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road;
• Town of Waterloo, Grant 1, Grant 3, Smithfield South — New Hope Christian Center Unity Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.;
• City of Garrett, Keyser 1, Keyser 2, Keyser 3, Keyser 4 — Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St.;
• City of Auburn, Union 1, Union 2, Union 4, Union 10 — Dayspring Community Church, 2305 N. Indiana Ave.;
• City of Auburn, Jackson North, Union 3, Union 7, Union 11 — Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St.;
• City of Auburn, Union 5, Union 6, Union 8, Keyser 6 — Steininger Center for Community Foundation DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St.; and
• City of Butler, Wilmington 1, Wilmington 2, Wilmington 3 — Butler American Legion post, 118 N. Broadway.
The clerk’s office reported that 1,478 voters cast their ballots early at the courthouse, including about 130 on Saturday.
Albright reminded voters that electioneering is strictly prohibited within 50 feet of a polling entrance. Indiana law defines electioneering as activity trying to persuade people to support or oppose a particular political party, candidate or public question in any manner. This includes wearing or displaying an article of clothing, hat, sign or button that states the name of any political party or includes the name, picture, photograph or other likeness of any currently elected federal, state, county, or local official, Albright added.
A person who commits electioneering within the polls or the voting chute commits a Class A misdemeanor.
