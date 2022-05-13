AUBURN — The City of Auburn is looking for public input as it begins discussion on the next “Legacy Project” for the city.
In November, it was announced that Auburn was one of nine communities statewide to be included in the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affair’s Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP).
HELP is a year-long program that offers guidance for communities in spending allotments of Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which was created under the American Rescue Plan Act. The HELP process will culminate in a community-focused strategic investment plan.
The city received $3.1 million in ARPA dollars. To apply for the program the city had to assure 30% of its ARPA funds would be set aside for projects. OCRA will be awarding up to $1 million in matching grant monies to each of the communities.
Areas of focus for the “legacy projects” include e-connectivity, promoting community wellness, enhancing quality of place and strengthening local economies.
The first open public discussion forum will be June 9 at the McKenney-Harrison Elementary School cafeteria. A light meal will be provided from 5-6 p.m. with the community engagement forum taking place from 6-8 p.m.
The event will include introductions to university partners, Office of Community Rural Affairs staff and community coordinator for the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program. There will also be discussions regarding the community vision, engagement plans, university initiatives and pathway explanations, along with possible initiatives that can be completed within the city using funds available through American Rescue Plan and Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program.
Community members are encouraged to participate in the engagement activities to share opinions, concerns and ideas relating to projects involved in the program.
This will be the first of several meetings to be held throughout the year.
HELP builds upon the successes of the Stellar program — offered by OCRA in the past — while also adapting to best respond to the current challenges communities face.
“Those chosen for this program have exhibited a great dedication to community engagement and development and we look forward to working with each of them during this process,” said Denny Springer, OCRA executive director, in an earlier release on the program.
Throughout the program, the chosen communities will collaborate with the Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement, the Purdue University Center for Regional Development, the Ball State Indiana Communities Institute and Ivy Tech Community College. The higher education organizations will help provide training and technical assistance during the program.
No “legacy project” for the community has been decided at this point.
