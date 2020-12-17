WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Grant Township Public Library is sponsoring these weekly programs:
• Virtual Craft, Tuesday, 2 p.m., posted on the library’s Facebook page;
• Yoga, Thursday, 6-7 p.m., free and socially distanced; waiver required, bring a mat and a water bottle.
December Take and Make bags are being posted at 2 p.m. on the Facebook page. Today is a paper strip craft, Tuesday was marshmallow igloo craft, and Thursday was reindeer food
People should turn in letters to Santa by this week.
Videos will stay posted on the Facebook page. Miss Jordan will give a list of needed items on each video in case people missed the opportunity to grab a December Craft Bag.
The library is accepting new mittens, socks, hats and gloves until Dec. 31 for its Christmas Mitten Tree. The items will be distributed to the local schools and food pantry.
The library is offering free, non-resident student cards, Parents or legal guardians can bring their children in to sign up. Proof of address is required, as well as a parent’s photo ID. Student cards are valid only at the issuing library!
Face coverings are required for all patrons and must completely cover the mouth and nose. Those who do not wish to wear face coverings can use the library’s curbside services by calling 837-4491. Use the exterior book drop at any time to drop off library materials. The library is not accepting book donations.
The library will be closed Dec. 24-26 for the Christmas holiday and will reopen Monday, Dec. 28, at 9 a.m.
