Local police arrest 8
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made eight arrests between Oct. 6-10, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jalen Kemp, 19, of Prichard, Alabama, was arrested at 3:18 p.m. Oct. 10 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Leslie Swindell, 42, of the 6200 block of C.R. 4, Hamilton, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Oct. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jennifer Rainey, 46, of the 1800 block of Broadway Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Oct. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Richard Stowell, 38, of the 100 block of Vice Boulevard, Avilla, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Oct. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Nickolas Layton, 32, of Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Oct. 11 by Auburn Police on charges of identity deception, battery and check deception, all Level 6 felonies; invasion of privacy, false identity statement and resisting law enforcement, all Class A misdemeanors.
Carl Smith, 39, of Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Oct. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
James Miller, 34, of the 1600 block of C.R. 79, Butler, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12 by Butler Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tara Bailey, 43, of the 600 block of East 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Oct. 13 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Police respond to semi, motorcycle crash
BUTLER — Butler Police said there were no injuries when a motorcycle was struck by a semi on R.E. Jones Road just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said Edward Carnahan, 62, of the 15000 block of Hickory Street, Sherwood, Ohio, had just left work and was riding his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he passed a stopped semi.
According to a police report, the driver of the semi, Richard J. Imel, 51, of Waterloo, was attempting to turn into a factory drive on R.E. Jones Road. Carnahan swerved to miss the semi and struck a gate at the entrance with his motorcycle.
Police estimated total damage to be between $10,001-$25,000.
