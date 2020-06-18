WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday authorized Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn to apply for four federal grants for the 2020-21 school year.
The district will use the bulk of one grant to offset salary and benefits for its four literacy coordinators. The grant provides financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure they are meeting challenging state academic standards, Vaughn said in a memorandum to the board. DeKalb Central’s preliminary allocation for the 2020-21 school year is $370,653.
The purpose of a second grant is to increase the academic achievement of all students by helping schools improve teacher and principal quality and effectiveness. DeKalb Central’s preliminary allocation is $101,985.
The district also will apply for a grant that will be used to help ensure that English learners attain English language proficiency. The district’s preliminary allocation is $5,405.
A fourth grant is broken into three main focus areas: supporting a well-rounded education by incorporating advanced classes, fine arts, foreign languages, STEAM (science, technology, engineering and math) and other innovative programming; creating safe and healthy schools using social-emotional learning and healthy lifestyle habits; and effective use of technology and providing high-quality digital learning experiences for under-served students. The district has not yet received its preliminary allocation notification for this grant.
In other business Tuesday night:
• The board voted to allow classified staff to carry over up to half of their 2019-20 vacation allotment into the next accrual cycle. Due to COVID-19, many employees who are eligible for a vacation benefit were unable to use their vacation time as they had originally intended, the board heard. The carried-over vacation and any new vacation time must be used by June 30, 2021.
• The board approved a three-year renewal of the lease for the Choice Alternative School location in the Kroger Plaza. For the first year, there will be no increase to the current rent of $1,500 per month. Years two and three will see a 3% increase to $1,545 per month.
• The board approved dates for hearings on the district’s 2021 budget. The board will review the budget estimate and approve advertising the budget at its Aug. 18 meeting. A public hearing on the budget will take place Sept. 15, and the board will adopt the budget Oct. 20.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of bus driver Maxine Dunn. The board also accepted the resignations of: Country Meadow Elementary School custodian Tim Wells; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School paraprofessional Morghan Pugh; J.R. Watson Elementary School paraprofessional Beth Martin; DeKalb High School National Honor Society sponsor Susan Zuber; and high school boys head track coach Seth Wilcox.
• The board went on to approve the appointments of: Country Meadow custodian Sallie Pease; Country Meadow special education teacher Ryan Baker; DeKalb Middle School math teacher Mackenna Kelly; middle school science teacher Austin Freels; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Madison Harrison; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Tania Cook; J.R. Watson preschool teacher Jennifer Sullivan; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Kimberly Huth; McKenney-Harrison student council sponsor Andrea Reinoehl; high school assistant football coaches Jacob Thompson and Eric Barr; high school assistant basketball coach Baylee Rinehart; high school co-assistant cross country coach Caren Hernandez; middle school summer school paraprofessional Jacqueline Zelner; and high school culture and climate position Andrea Freeze. The board also renewed high school athletic coach positions for the 2020-21 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.