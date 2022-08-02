AUBURN — Fresh out of high school Auburn native John Kuhlman started his career at Continental — formerly Cooper Standard — Aug. 14, 1972, in an effort to support himself until he figured out what he wanted to do with his life.
Fast forward almost 50 years, and Kuhlman, age 69, has no plans on retiring and can still be found on the production floor. He is currently the employee with the longest seniority at the facility.
“I can still remember that first shift. It was a Sunday night,” he said. “I thought I should get a job that paid good money while I figured out what I wanted to do.”
The company celebrated his tenure Saturday at the factory, which was open to past employees and current employees. The celebration included food and music.
As the company’s longest tenured employee, Kuhlman has a goal of at least working until he is 70.
“I still like the job most days; others retirement sounds pretty good,” he said jokingly.
He said although it wasn’t his career plan, the job has been a good one, which has supported his family over the years. Looking back, he said circumstances just led him to stay with the company.
August 14 is not only Kuhlman’s first day on the job, it is the day he asked his wife, Sharon, for her hand in marriage. The couple were married the next June and celebrated 49 years of marriage earlier this summer.
In 1975, the couple purchased their first house, and in 1976, their daughter April was born.
With all of that, Kuhlman said he did some evaluation and came to the conclusion he better stay with the company.
“It was a steady paycheck every week. I thought maybe I better stay,” he said.
As with any job, Kuhlman said things have changed drastically over the years with technology making the job less stressful.
“At times, we got pretty dirty,” he said in referring to the carbon black that had to be unloaded by hand back when he started. “Technology has definitely changed how we do things.”
He said over the years, a lot of the old factory has been torn down to make room for new expansion.
The company makes vibration control products, which are used in the automobile industry.
Kuhlman gives all the credit for his longevity at the company to God and his wife.
“I give God the credit. He gave me the ability and endurance,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without Sharon. She was always supportive. It didn’t matter what time I got home, she would always have a good meal waiting for me. I don’t think I could have done it without her.”
Kuhlman’s daughter, April Rosswurm, is also employed by the company. She started with Continental in 1995 after graduating from DeKalb High School. She currently works in the office at the company. April’s husband, Adam, also works for the company in maintenance.
In his free time, Kuhlman said he and his wife enjoy hiking, especially at state and national parks. The couple recently returned from a trip to Indiana Dunes National Park. Over the years, they have hiked their way through many of the national parks; however, there are still many that the couple would like to enjoy.
“They are all beautiful,” he said.
Kuhlman is also an amateur photographer and enjoys taking photos while hiking.
