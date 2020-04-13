AUBURN — DeKalb County owes the federal government $62,822 for failing to find a new use for a dismantled iron bridge within six years.
The century-old bridge once spanned the CSX railroad on C.R. 75 east of St. Joe. It came down in early 2014 due to concerns it might collapse onto the railroad tracks.
Federal highway funds paid $62,822 toward the cost of removal, with the condition that the county find a new use for the bridge. Because the bridge was considered a “select” structure on the Indiana Historic Bridge inventory list, it was to be preserved rather than discarded.
“I guess there’s no negotiating on this,” Commissioner Don Grogg said at Monday’s meeting of the commissioners in the DeKalb County Courthouse. “We had a number of years to do something with it, and we tried.”
Grogg described several proposed uses for the bridge that failed to bear fruit.
“We can do anything we want with it” after paying the $62,822, said Commissioners President William Hartman.
“After we pay, it suddenly loses its historic value to the feds,” said County Attorney James McCanna. He affirmed that the commissioners made several attempts to find a taker for the bridge.
Now, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley is proposing to use a portion of the bridge for his Community Bridge project. The bridge would be installed for pedestrian use over Cedar Creek near 11th Street, connecting the downtown area to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater on the east side of the creek.
Ley’s project is still in the early stages, and even if it moves forward, it would be too late to avoid the $62,822 charge to the county.
The bridge, with wood decking, is 17.5 feet wide and stretches 147 feet long, but Ley’s plan shows only 96 feet would be needed to span Cedar Creek. He most recently said he hopes to install the bridge in 2021.
The bridge components are being stored on county-owned property south of the DeKalb County Airport.
Also Monday, commissioners heard about trash being dumped on county roads with greater frequency during the COVID-19 emergency.
“We’ve been getting trash calls every day,” with three over the weekend, said county highway Superintendent Ben Parker said.
In one instance, a 10-by-12-foot wooden deck was abandoned along C.R. 6. Shingles and other junk was left in the roadway of C.R. 1.
“It’s hazardous. It’s disrespectful,” Parker said, and the county is paying for highway workers to clean up the refuse.
