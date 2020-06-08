FORT WAYNE — Police have arrested an Elkhart man suspected of injuring a police officer during a downtown protest in Fort Wayne.
Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, of Elkhart, is facing four felony charges and two misdemeanor charges. Police arrested him Saturday, one week after the incident, Indiana State Police said.
On Saturday afternoon, May 30, during protest events in downtown Fort Wayne, an Indiana State Trooper was injured by a male protester who used an explosive device against officers. The explosion that resulted caused serious bodily injury to the trooper, who was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. The trooper was treated and released later that night, and he has since been able to return to duty.
At the time of incident, officers were not able to apprehend the suspect. Police said detectives from the Indiana State Police , Fort Wayne Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Task Force cooperated to identify positively Gonzalez as the suspect.
Shortly before 6 p.m last evening, Fort Wayne Police officers saw Gonzalez walking along Clinton Street near Friemann Square, again participating in downtown Fort Wayne protest events. The officers quickly detained Gonzalez without incident. He was interviewed by detectives handling the investigation, then was transported to the Allen County Jail to be held pending an initial court hearing.
