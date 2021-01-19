AUBURN — Women gained no ground this year in their membership on Auburn’s appointed boards and commissions.
Membership remained at five women, even though more appointed positions are available this year — 43 in all — thanks to the reactivation of the Tree Commission.
Mayor Mike Ley appointed one woman, Jennifer Hathaway, to the the seven-member Tree Commission when it resumed meeting last year. However, last week he replaced the Parks & Recreation Board’s lone female, Janet Canino, with a man, Logan Zuber, to keep total female appointments at five.
The other four women serving on appointed city boards and commissions are Mary Hohler on the Board of Zoning Appeals, Hannah Foley on the Development Commission and Penny Silberg and Shelley Smaltz on the Redevelopment Commission.
The 11-member Plan Commission is one of four city boards with no female members, joined by the Board of Public Works and Safety, Port Authority and now the Parks & Recreation Board.
Women did make one gain last year when a Republican caucus chose Natalie DeWitt for a seat on the previously all-male Common Council. Its seven members are elected, not appointed. In another elected office held by a woman, Patricia Miller is the city’s clerk-treasurer.
Last week, the mayor made 11 appointments for 2021, consisting of 10 men and one woman.
Only five of those appointments were to city boards and commissions — all of them going to men.
The mayor last week also announced six appointments he is authorized to make to countywide agencies. The only woman appointed was Julia Heimach, who replaced another woman who was leaving the board of the DeKalb County Council on Aging.
Earlier this month, the Auburn Common Council reappointed Terry Rayle and Larry Cooney to the Redevelopment Commission.
Auburn’s appointed officials:
• Board of Public Works and Safety — Mayor Mike Ley (by virtue of his office) and his appointees, Danny McAfee and Herb Horrom;
• Parks and Recreation Board — Tadd Boman, Lou Metelko, Mike Makarewich, Logan Zuber;
• Board of Zoning Appeals — Don Myers, Peter Kempf, Dave Schlemmer, Mary Hohler, Tom Smith;
• Plan Commission — Al Wleklinski, Don Myers, Tom Smith, Mark Benbow, Brett Carmer, Jamie Canino, Troy Ackerman, Jim Finchum, Lou Metelko, Christopher Lamm, Tim Griffin;
• Development Commission — Mike Watson, Hannah Foley, Richard Ring;
• Redevelopment Commission — Terry Rayle, Rudi Eidam, Larry Cooney, Penny Silberg, Shelley Smaltz, Greg Lantz;
• Tree Commission — Troy Ackerman, Erick Nickerson, Peter Hathaway, Eric Ditmars, Bill Ward, Mike Bennett, Jennifer Hathaway;
• Port Authority — John Mohre, Steve Silberg, Keith Pasqualone, Mike Reel, Rick Schwab.
